VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan Wins Hearts With Her Simplicity Yet Again As She Blows Kisses To Little Kids

The Pataudis are always in the limelight! Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan, liltle Munchkin Taimur Ali Khan or the beauty Sara Ali Khan. While Saif Ali Khan has revealed that Taimur has now learnt to say ‘no’ to the paps, on the other hand, the Simmba actress is giving away kisses to her fans now and then. Sara has always been down to earth and has greeted her fans respectfully. Now, another incident has come to light where she’s won hearts all over again as she blows kisses to little kids.

Yesterday, Sara was out to attend her Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit’s birthday bash. The actress was spotted in a neon jacket and black bottoms and looked refreshing as ever. In one of the videos going viral all over the internet, Sara is seen leaving the event and greeting the pap with all smiles. In the video, some little kids were calling out her name and Sara did not disappoint them. Sara looked at them and waved. Furthermore, she blew kisses to them as she sat in her car and bid goodbye.

Check out the video below:

This is not the first time that the actress has been hailed for her simplicity. She is often seen thanking shutterbugs and always smiling, never, in fact, showing any starry tantrums. Recently, she was even seen holding her luggage bags by her own at the airport and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor praised her for the same.

On the professional front, Sara is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan which is being directed by David Dhawan. The sets of the movie recently went plastic free following the PM Narendra Modi initiative.

Apart from that, the actress will be seen in Aaj Kal with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan, which is being directed by Imitiaz Ali.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!