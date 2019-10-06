War Box Office: With 100+ Crores, Director Siddharth Anand Climbs 4 Spots In Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index

War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in key roles is exceeding expectations with each passing day. The movie crossed 100 crore mark in first 3 days (inclusive of all languages), while on day 4, the Hindi version too touched the coveted mark.
While the movie is busy fetching records at the ticket windows, it has brought some exciting changes in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index too due its 100 crore plus collection. Earlier in the list, Siddharth Anand was placed below Ayan Mukerji. Both of them shared 100 points but Mukerji had an edge given his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s lifetime of 190.03 crores more than Siddharth Anand directed Bang Bang’s 181.03 crores. Now with one more 100 crore grosser in the form of War, Anand has moved 4 places up in the list above Remo D’Souza.
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Nitesh Tiwari
|100
|300
|50
|450
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Siddharth Anand
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Prabhu Deva
|100
|100
|Amar Kaushik
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Farhad-Sajid
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Raaj Shaandilyaa
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
And at the pace War is raking business, some 200 crore and 300 crore mark are to be crossed comfortably. Big changes awaiting in the list!
Meanwhile, during a promotional event, Tiger Shroff shared that he was thrilled about joining forces with his idol Hrithik Roshan in “War“. The actors are pitted against each other in the action extravaganza, and Tiger sees their characters as beloved superheroes Superman and Batman.
Tiger has made a mark as an action hero, thanks to films like “Baaghi” and “Heropanti“. He says “War” is different for him even though it ios an action movie.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.
