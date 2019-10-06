War Box Office: With 100+ Crores, Director Siddharth Anand Climbs 4 Spots In Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index

War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in key roles is exceeding expectations with each passing day. The movie crossed 100 crore mark in first 3 days (inclusive of all languages), while on day 4, the Hindi version too touched the coveted mark.

While the movie is busy fetching records at the ticket windows, it has brought some exciting changes in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index too due its 100 crore plus collection. Earlier in the list, Siddharth Anand was placed below Ayan Mukerji. Both of them shared 100 points but Mukerji had an edge given his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s lifetime of 190.03 crores more than Siddharth Anand directed Bang Bang’s 181.03 crores. Now with one more 100 crore grosser in the form of War, Anand has moved 4 places up in the list above Remo D’Souza.

Director Name 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total Rohit shetty 500 600 50 1150 Rajkumar Hirani 200 600 100 900 Ali Abbas Zafar 200 600 50 850 SS Rajamouli 100 500 600 Kabir khan 200 300 50 550 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 200 300 50 550 Nitesh Tiwari 100 300 50 450 Vijay Krishna Acharya 100 200 50 350 Sandeep Reddy Vanga 200 200 Aditya Dhar 200 200 Rakesh Roshan 200 200 Sajid Nadiadwala 200 200 Sooraj Barjatya 200 200 Farah Khan 200 200 Jagan Shakti 200 200 Siddharth Anand 200 200 Remo D'Souza 200 200 Indra Kumar 200 200 A.R. Murugadoss 200 200 Ayan Mukerji 100 100 Shankar 100 100 Ahmed Khan 100 100 Arbaaz Khan 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Anand L. Rai 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Siddique 100 100 Abhinav Kashyap 100 100 Zoya Akhtar 100 100 Vikas Bahl 100 100 Sujeeth 100 100 David Dhawan 100 100 Rahul Dholakia 100 100 Amit Sharma 100 100 Shree Narayan Singh 100 100 Neeraj Pandey 100 100 Prabhu Deva 100 100 Amar Kaushik 100 100 Tinu Suresh Desai 100 100 Sanjay Gupta 100 100 Meghna Gulzar 100 100 Karan Malhotra 100 100 Yash Chopra 100 100 Anees Bazmee 100 100 Anurag Basu 100 100 Anubhav Sinha 100 100 Subhash Kapoor 100 100 Shashank Khaitaan 100 100 Sajid Khan 100 100 Karan Johar 100 100 Sohail Khan 100 100 Luv Ranjan 100 100 Farhad-Sajid

100 100 Reema Kagti 100 100 Mohit Suri 100 100 Ashwini Dhir 100 100 Abhishek Verman 100 100 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 100 100 Akiv Ali 100 100 Abbas Mustan 100 100 Raj Kumar Gupta 100 100 Raaj Shaandilyaa 100 100 Ajay Devgn 100 100 Farhan Akhtar 100 100 Advait Chandan 50 50 Sriram Raghavan 50 50

And at the pace War is raking business, some 200 crore and 300 crore mark are to be crossed comfortably. Big changes awaiting in the list!

Meanwhile, during a promotional event, Tiger Shroff shared that he was thrilled about joining forces with his idol Hrithik Roshan in “War“. The actors are pitted against each other in the action extravaganza, and Tiger sees their characters as beloved superheroes Superman and Batman.

Tiger has made a mark as an action hero, thanks to films like “Baaghi” and “Heropanti“. He says “War” is different for him even though it ios an action movie.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

