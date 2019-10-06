War Box Office: With 100+ Crores, Director Siddharth Anand Climbs 4 Spots In Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index

War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in key roles is exceeding expectations with each passing day. The movie crossed 100 crore mark in first 3 days (inclusive of all languages), while on day 4, the Hindi version too touched the coveted mark.

While the movie is busy fetching records at the ticket windows, it has brought some exciting changes in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index too due its 100 crore plus collection. Earlier in the list, Siddharth Anand was placed below Ayan Mukerji. Both of them shared 100 points but Mukerji had an edge given his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s lifetime of 190.03 crores more than Siddharth Anand directed Bang Bang’s 181.03 crores. Now with one more 100 crore grosser in the form of War, Anand has moved 4 places up in the list above Remo D’Souza.

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Nitesh Tiwari10030050450
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Siddharth Anand200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
Sujeeth100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Prabhu Deva100100
Amar Kaushik100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Farhad-Sajid
100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Raaj Shaandilyaa100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

And at the pace War is raking business, some 200 crore and 300 crore mark are to be crossed comfortably. Big changes awaiting in the list!

Meanwhile, during a promotional event, Tiger Shroff shared that he was thrilled about joining forces with his idol Hrithik Roshan in “War“. The actors are pitted against each other in the action extravaganza, and Tiger sees their characters as beloved superheroes Superman and Batman.

Tiger has made a mark as an action hero, thanks to films like “Baaghi” and “Heropanti“. He says “War” is different for him even though it ios an action movie.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

