Priyanka Chopra On Equation With Hubby Nick Jonas: “We Have Rules, We Don’t Go 2 Weeks Without Meeting Each Other”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took nuptial vows on December 1 last year. The couple is very crazy about each other and never shies away from PDA. In several interviews and their social media posts, NickYanka keeps gushing over each other.

PeeCee is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. Along with the film, the actress is asked a lot about her married life with Nick Jonas. Her fans are excited to know every detail of how her equation is with her singer husband.

In an interview with Mid Day, Priyanka revealed the rules of her relationship with Nick Jonas. The Exotic singer said, “We have rules. We don’t go two weeks without meeting each other, no matter where we are in the world. We have to stay in touch. We have to inform each other of every tiny detail. Our schedules are opposite when we are in different time zones, but we FaceTime our way through this.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “It’s a modern-day long distance relationship, which is hinged on how much we want to make it work. We love each other’s company and we are each other’s best friends. Sometimes, I wake him in the middle of the night and shriek out something that happened with me and he’s there. We get how important our work is to us. We are ambitious and driven and in love in equal parts.”

Coming to The Sky Is Pink, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. Directed by Shonali Bose, it will hit the screens on October 11, 2019.

