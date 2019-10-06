Nushrat Bharucha Is Oozing The Tropical Oomph In Her HOT Vacay Pics

October is a time when many people like to go either to hilly areas or beaches. A lot of Bollywood celebs also prefer beaches and spend some quality time under the sun, amid the blue water. Nushrat Bharucha is currently holidaying in Thailand and her photos have soared the temperatures high.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress shared some hot and sexy photos in a bikini as she enjoys the sea waves and the sun. Nushrat flaunts her sexy figure and we wish even we were holidaying just like Nushrat. She looks very happy in the photos and her fans can’t stop praising her in the comments section.

The actress captioned the pics, “Tropic like it’s hot 🔥 .

.

📸 @sanjnas 😘”.

Check out the pictures below:

Designer Manish Malhotra was quick enough to drop a comment on Nushrat’s picture. He wrote, “Ufff” and attached a heart emoji with his comment.

It’s actually a celebration time for Nushrat Bharucha as her last film titled Dream Girl is a superhit. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh. The film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, this is Nushrat’s yet another box office hit which has impressed the audience. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

The actress will be next seen in Turram Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020.

