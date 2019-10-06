Preity Zinta’s Comeback Movie With Ashutosh Gowariker Delayed Yet Again & The Actress Is To Be Blamed

Away from the big screen for quiet a long time now, Preity Zinta is actively involved with Cricket as a co-owner of Kings XI Punjab team in Indian Premiere League. Recently, we heard that actress is set to make a comeback with Ashutosh Gowariker’s movie but it seems like the fans will have to wait for more.

Reportedly, the movie featuring Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul apart from Preity Zinta, is based on the relation between a man and his daughter-in-law. The movie was to kick-start by this week but is now delayed and the reason behind it is the actress herself.

As per the report in SpotboyE, Preity is in US currently and will return by 9th October. And after getting her work done in Patna, she will come in Mumbai for the shoot. “We are now targetting around October 15,” quotes a source close to the unit.

Apparently, the movie was also delayed earlier due to unknown reasons.

Hope the movie kicks-off very soon as we are eagerly waiting to see dimple queen on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Ashutosh Gowariker is busy with his another project Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Speaking about the filmmaker, Arjun showered praises on his working style.

Arjun said that Ashutosh is really calm and patient in his approach while making a film. Arjun added that anybody who wants to be an actor or a director must seek advice from Gowariker.

