Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 house has become a hot topic of discussion lately. Time and again, the show and its contestants headline the news for one thing another. The controversial show kickstarted with good TRPs as within the first weeks, the audience got to see a lot of drama happening in the house. But, the masala reality show is now been receiving flak for making a Hindu girl sleep next to a Muslim boy.

It all started when on the first day in the house, female contestants were paired up with the male contestants to share a bed on the show. This did not go well with the audience as they did not support this concept. People, however, did not react much to this issue. It was only when an old image from the show went viral showcasing a woman and a man sleeping together, is when they slammed the makers for disrespecting religious sentiments.

'Boycott Bigg Boss 13' Trends For Making A Hindu Girl & Muslim Boy Share Bed! See Tweets
The rage grew to such an extent that a hashtag called #JehadFelataBiggBoss was in the top trends last night. According to the angry netizens, the makers of Bigg Boss are demoting the Hindu culture and promoting jihad by making a Brahmin woman sleep with a Muslim man. Many of them have even appealed their followers to boycott the show.

Check out the tweets below:

Nevertheless, let us tell you that the image that is going viral on social media isn’t even from this season. The two people in the picture are not even the contestant in question. Is it, in fact, a screenshot of one of the old episodes from Bigg Boss 9, featuring Suyyash Rai and Kishwar Merchant.

Kishwar and Suyyash even got married after coming outside the house. The clip shows them getting intimate and is from the year 2015.

