Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 house has become a hot topic of discussion lately. Time and again, the show and its contestants headline the news for one thing another. The controversial show kickstarted with good TRPs as within the first weeks, the audience got to see a lot of drama happening in the house. But, the masala reality show is now been receiving flak for making a Hindu girl sleep next to a Muslim boy.

It all started when on the first day in the house, female contestants were paired up with the male contestants to share a bed on the show. This did not go well with the audience as they did not support this concept. People, however, did not react much to this issue. It was only when an old image from the show went viral showcasing a woman and a man sleeping together, is when they slammed the makers for disrespecting religious sentiments.

The rage grew to such an extent that a hashtag called #JehadFelataBiggBoss was in the top trends last night. According to the angry netizens, the makers of Bigg Boss are demoting the Hindu culture and promoting jihad by making a Brahmin woman sleep with a Muslim man. Many of them have even appealed their followers to boycott the show.

TV channel wants improve his TRP and earn money. First girl deny to work any other cast boy. But she wants popularity and earn more and more money. Bigboss is a reality show its depend on person in or out from Bigboss.

#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss — CHOWKIDAR VIJAY BISHT (@VIJAYBISHT16) October 5, 2019

Cheap show for cheap people by cheap people.. somebody bring it to notice of cultural ministry #जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss — Priyanka tyagi (@Priyank83695511) October 5, 2019

#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss

Why they want to defame our sanatan Dharma…? Our Sanatan Dharma is a beauty of Bharat…Don't try to break our cultures..

We respect to others religion's but not jihadi ideology…. #BoycottBigBoss #ban_biggboss pic.twitter.com/lvjhWFgqBU — Dr.anu (@Rathore094568) October 5, 2019

Y ppl r watching this show, what knowledge they get by watching this show??? Now introducing new concept of sharing bed with so called ''BFFs". On a serious note Ppl watching this show shld consult psychiatrist#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss #BigBoss13 pic.twitter.com/QOobp1pJi0 — Nidhi Thakkar 🇮🇳 (@nidhithakkar245) October 5, 2019

Only one thing is left in this show :- Porn !!!

Bcz they already discussed abt kiss , where to kiss , how to kiss etc #जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss — Nidhi Thakkar 🇮🇳 (@nidhithakkar245) October 5, 2019

The channels serve up indecent pornography to increase their TRP and we silently watch their children deteriorate.

Programs like #BiggBoss are ruining our culture, but also play with the future of our children. #जिहाद_फैलाता_Bigboss #BoycottBigBoss #BoycottBigBoss13 — 🇮🇳Manohar Jha🇮🇳 (@manohar1995jha1) October 5, 2019

There is no need of show like #BiggBoss in #India,it is spoiling our culture & also created wrong effect on youth and child through its obscene and nudity show

It should be banned as soon as possible

Govt should take immediate action over @ColorsTV #जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss — 🇮🇳Manohar Jha🇮🇳 (@manohar1995jha1) October 5, 2019

Nevertheless, let us tell you that the image that is going viral on social media isn’t even from this season. The two people in the picture are not even the contestant in question. Is it, in fact, a screenshot of one of the old episodes from Bigg Boss 9, featuring Suyyash Rai and Kishwar Merchant.

Kishwar and Suyyash even got married after coming outside the house. The clip shows them getting intimate and is from the year 2015.

