Barbie fever is still on, and as we go gaga over Margot Robbie’s charm as the real-life Barbie, it’s Ryan Gosling’s Kenergy that made us swoon over his charisma. He looked like the perfect Ken doll we could have ever imagined. And while we drool over his washboard abs and chiselled jawline, do you know what was his workout regime to get in Ken’s shape? Scroll ahead to give it a read.

While Barbie showed other Ken dolls featuring Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir, it was Ryan who might have won the Ken championship all the way for me. Now, their workout trainer David Higgins opened up about what their regime was and what exercises they followed to get into Ken mode.

According to Higgins, all of the actors had given their Kenergy into group workout sessions like pilates, weight-lifting and other exercises, apart from the hours of dance training that resulted in the massive dance performances. Talking about what Ryan Gosling chose to get in his Ken’s shape, David Higgins told GQ, “Ryan loved the plank challenge and the pull-up challenge.”

Going further in the conversation, Higgins added, “Simu and Ncuti were more into the push-ups and specific abdominal crunches we were doing. Everyone got very competitive. Everyone was just having a good time. No one was miserable. It wasn’t about training for a single shirtless scene, it was a broad brush — which isn’t to say they didn’t give it their all.”

While talking about Ken’s diet, Higgins mentioned that there were no carb cuts or any food restrictions, just the main rule was no processed food. He said, “Nothing that comes wrapped in plastic.” He further revealed that along with this, intermittent fasting based on the actor’s timing was the key.

Well, do you know what exercises Ryan Gosling followed to get into his Ken mode? Then read about David Higgins’ nine-minute workout sessions that included all of the exercises listed below for 1 minute without taking any breaks in between. Yes, that’s right!

The workout sessions included Rollback, Leg lifts, Two-step crunch, Crossbody Crunch, Rope climb, Windscreen wiper and Static dead bug.

Now, you know how Ryan Gosling got those chiselled abs as Ken in Greta Gerwig‘s movie Barbie. Let us know your thoughts!

