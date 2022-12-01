Rakul Preet Singh has always ruled over the nation with her prettiness. Be it in films or real life, she has always set her league apart among all. In any attire she comes in, the actress leads on to create a trend. While she has always made headlines with her pretty charm, this time she is truly ravishing as she graces the cover of a leading film magazine. While the actress has her presence on the cover, she headlined with the statement “On Top Of Her Game Rakul Preet Singh Makes Her Mark”.

While taking to her social media, the actress expressed her feelings about having grabbed the cover of this leading film magazine as she wrote –

“Dreams do come true ❤️ the only magazine I read in my school days was @filmfare and dreamt to be on it ❤️”

While Rakul kept us all impressed with her pretty charm, her presence on the cover of this leading film magazine makes us look ahead at her stunning looks.

Here Rakul Preet Singh is truly killing it in her velvet gown with crystal mesh dress.

Rakul Preet Singh is a stunning beauty in a red floral gown.

Prettiness intact with sheer hotness, Rakul is an absolute beauty in this feather-embellished dress.

Rakul has all our attention in her starly halter-neck embellished gown.

The actress is all set to continue her dream run and has an exciting slate of films ahead including ‘Chhatriwali’ amongst other unannounced projects.

