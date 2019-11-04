Pati Patni Aur Woh Star Bhumi Pednekar’s Beauty Regime Revealed

Bhumi Pednekar, who was first seen in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, is an inspiration when it comes to body transformation. The actress, who played the role of an overweight wife in the Ayushnmann starrer, is slaying like a bomb in Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh!

Not just her body, Bhumi is also very particular about what she applies on her skin and hair. She takes extra care of her skin and hair and her beauty regime is so simple that even you can follow her. From simple masks to healthy food habits, Bhumi does it all.

Bhumi revealed, “I love using honey, turmeric and some milk on my face. I use a lot of egg white on my hair as a mask. I also use argan oil, sometimes I mix it with the egg whites. Activated charcoal also works well for my face, I learnt about it through Instagram.”

However, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress has yet not found the solution to acne. Talking about the same, she said, “I wish I had found one. I recently developed an acne issue. I didn’t have it before so I am trying to figure it out. I think eating right is the way to go about it. If you eat healthy, your skin will be fabulous.”







Bhumi also revealed that Madhuri Dixit-Nene has been her idol growing up as she has brilliant skin.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh finally hit the theatres on October 25. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in key role and is getting a great response.

Talking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The film is slated to release on December 6.

