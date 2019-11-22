Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for Saina Nehwal’s biopic yet she keeps her fans updated by putting out pictures and videos every now and then. She will also be seen in Frozen 2 Hindi playing Anna’s character with her cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra who will be essaying Elsa’s role in the film.

During the promotion of the film, Parineeti Chopra wore a black Falguni and Shane Peacock embellished gown and we are totally drooling over it. It was a body-hugging gown and her hourglass figure and curves were clearly visible in the gown. It had a round neck and sweetheart cut plunging neckline with a signature Falguni style. The dress had feathers and was full sleeves and Parineeti Chopraooked like a diva in it.







Parineeti Chopra donned the look with smokey kohl eyes and nude lips. She wore a statement ring and a pair of stud earrings with the dress. She kept her hair loose with beachy waves and side parting. She wore strappy stilettos to finish the look.

What do you think of Parineeti’s this look? Tell us in the comments section below.

