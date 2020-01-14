Pair Your Plain White Top With Denim The Deepika Padukone Style

Deepika Padukone has been promoting her film, Chhapaak with full enthusiasm. Her fashion game is always on point and she has been nailing all her promotional looks like a pro. Deepika wore a simple white top with denim and is winning hearts on the internet!

Deepika paired a simple white loose top with straight flare pants and her comfort style is the best kinda outfit to wear for a brunch date. Her top has puffy sleeves and it’s going perfectly with her straight pants. She accessorised the look with gold hoops and statement chains.

She donned her signature makeup look with copper and brown hues on the eyes and bold eyebrows and subtle mascara with a messy ponytail. She opted for nude lips and it complimented her entire look.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in ‘83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen portraying the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil’s wife. The film is based on the International Cricket World Cup of 1983.

