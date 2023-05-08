No doubt, actress Niyati Fatnani is one of the most adored actresses in the industry today. She often shares her pictures and videos on social media and leaves them stunned by her look. From donning western wear to ethnic outfits, Niyati proves that she can carry any outfit with ease and that too in a glamorous way.

Summer is here and what better way to ring it in style than by wearing cool colored outfits? Today, let’s have a look at Niyati’s picture in which she amped up her fashion game. The actress posted a series of pictures in a green outfit and we must say she is a sight to behold.

Niyati Fatnani wore a bralette with a unique bottom. For accessories, the actress opted for statement earrings. Niyati’s dewy makeup, pale lip tint, loose tresses were on point but what caught everyone’s attention was her green-coloured kohl. We must say, her green coloured outfit is perfect for summers.

Take A Look:

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Praising Niyati Fatnani One wrote, ‘gorgeous’ and ‘sexy’ commented the other, another social media user wrote, ‘Hottie,’ one even called the actress ‘So Glamourous.’

On the work front, Niyati Fatnani was last seen in the Hotstar series- Dear Ishq. Apart from this, she has been a part of various TV shows, like Nazar, Channel V’s D4 – Get Up and Dance and Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya. The actress was also seen in the colors show- Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

