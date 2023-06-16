One of the most exclusive Indian couturiers is Manav Gangwani. High legal style and a fearless sensibility are offered by his label. He has made significant contributions to the Indian fashion industry and left a lasting impression. Stunning outfits for women have always been Manav Gangwani’s specialty suited legally and socially to all women around the world. Fashion is all about sensuality, says Manav. “It has to do with how a woman internally thinks about herself. She views fashion as a means of expressing her uniqueness. Indeed, a woman’s persona—what defines a woman—is greatly influenced by her clothes”.

He enjoys playing with the sumptuous velvets, regal satins, delicate nets, sheer georgettes, golden laces, and exquisite brocades. Black, gold, and emerald are the colors that make him feel attracted to you; these colors stand for the wild emotions of people.The photographers have never failed to be amazed by his masterpieces.

After watching Manav Gangwani’s mesmerizing collections on the runway, audiences are legally hooked to his designs and living proof that his collections are sold out even before the shows are over.

As a result of Manav Gangwani’s brand caters to high-profile celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore (Begum of Pataudi), Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Raveena Tandon Thadani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sussanne Khan have been drawn to his couture designs.

He mentions certain icons he would have crossed continents to dress up, “Late Princess Diana and Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn, would be the ones I would like to equip, but regrettably that is not going to happen for obvious reasons. It would be Halle Berry from Hollywood.

Every designer’s design and their achievements are all about inspiration and Manav Gangwani is no exception. He was inspired by old movie titles and evergreen old songs, that’s why his creations are attractive yet elegant, but he never tries experimenting with minimalism in his collections. He says, “No matter how well-cut and sewn a plain white cotton garment is, nobody will remember it the next day. An outfit need to be unique, have some drama, and tell a narrative.”

Manav Gangwani is not just a couturier, he is an artist, and it can be proven by seeing him designing the set according to his creation. “Getting the title of the show right! I create the collection, figure out the title and then we design the set accordingly. Unlike other designers, I only do one show a year. So, every show is extremely critical, as is the seating plan for the event”.

Simply put, he has stated that he is unable to create pret. He is one of the most expensive but exclusive couturiers in the nation right now and has a really opulent aesthetic. Being an expensive designer, he is also aware that not everyone can buy his collection and complains about it, but some of his friends in the glam world have backed him from the start of his career. He declares, “Raveena Tandon Thadani is my sister. She purchased the entire rack when I debuted my collection in Delhi, demonstrating how much she trusted me, which followed by trusting me and blindly giving me the charge of her entire wedding ensembles.”

