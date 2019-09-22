Malaika Arora Reveals The MOST Important Part Of Her Makeup!

Malaika Arora is definitely our girl crush all day, every day as not a day goes by when she doesn’t surprise us with her enchanting beauty. The diva keeps growing fitter and inspires so many to stay fit and healthy in so many different ways. Her sizzling vacation looks to her casual airport looks, the actress’ fashion game is always on point. But it is not just her fashion sense that we love her for! It’s also her bold, experimental and minimal makeup looks that she carries so well.

We all surely would love to get some tips from her on how to do our makeup and luckily we got one! yes, you read that right! Malaika gave one major tip about what she thinks is the most important part of makeup and helped us understand an important aspect of it through a social media story.

She shared a story on Instagram where she can be seen getting ready for an event. Sitting in a bathrobe, Malaika can be seen getting her makeup done. The artist seems to be adding drama to the eyebrow and this is what our answer to the big question is. It’s eyebrows! Malaika wrote, “Most important aspect of makeup…… eyebrows”.

Well, Arora is absolutely right! Eyebrows are a very important part of a look. They play a very important role in the completing of the makeup and help make oneself look even prettier. According to current trends, people prefer thick eyebrows instead of thin ones. A set of perfectly done eyebrows can amp up your style game and make you look sexy too. If you want to make them grow thicker naturally, try and run coconut oil on the eyebrow for beneficial effects.

Apart from her professional life, Malaika has been headlining the news for her romance with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika is often spotted on lunch dates, dinner outings and Bollywood parties with her boyfriend and has recently opened up about their relationship as well. In the same attempt, Malaika even shared a birthday post wishing Arjun in the most adorable way.

The lovebirds even went for an amazing birthday vacation as well. Ever since thy made it official, the two are often seen involved in social media PDA, dropping adorable comments on each other’s posts. The couple, who once used to avoid paparazzi, are now warmly posing for the paparazzi at events every time.

