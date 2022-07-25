Mahira Sharma is pretty active on social media and often treats her fans with her stunning pictures – while giving all some major fashion goals. The former Bigg Boss contestant is known for her fashion – be it the red carpet, on vacays or a casual day out in the city. The diva knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices.

Recently, the actress took to social media and shared stunning photos of herself – and looked bold and beautiful! The actress shared pictures from a recent photoshoot and her fans are loving it.

In a recent Instagram post, Mahira Sharma shared images of herself wearing a s*xy black latex one-piece. She styled the look with silver jewellery and shimmery silver heels. Sharing the stunning pictures on the social platform, the actress captioned it, “New Vibe”.

These images of Mahira Sharma have created havoc on social media as fans couldn’t stop gazing at the star tagging her as hotness personified. Commenting on her pictures, many called her ‘gorgeous,’ ‘hot,’ ‘terrific’ and more such positive tags. One even dubbed her ‘Black Beauty.’

On the work front, Mahira Sharma will soon be seen on a big screen playing the lead in 2 blockbuster Punjabi movies. She will also soon be making her OTT Debut, with web series sharing the screen space with rapper Raftaar In ‘Bajao’. She is also speculated to make her south debut with superstar Suriya soon.

