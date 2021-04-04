Actress Mahira Sharma who rose to fame since Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most stylish celebrities in the TV fraternity.

The actress who is in Dubai shooting for her upcoming song is on cloud 9 since her recent release ‘Koka‘ reached the mark of 14 million views on YouTube.

Talking about her pictures, the lady looks like an absolute dream in the lilac T-shirt and pants. Mahira Sharma has set whole new fashion goals and we can’t get enough of her!

Mahira Sharma, who is blessed with great skin, is seen in a minimal amount of make-up and open hair. She complimented her look with white peep-toe heels.

“I want to take you away,” she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma was recently making a lot of noise over her relationship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

Paras Chhabra recently opened up on dating rumours. He told TOI, “Mahira and I are more than friends. We have become family. It necessary always to give a tag or put a tag on a relationship. I feel when you give a name or put a tag on a relationship, you become controlling,” he told a leading daily. “We don’t keep too many expectations from each other because all the problems start when we you are not able to to fulfil expectations.”

