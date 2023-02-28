S*x is one of the most important aspects for many but, unfortunately, many men suffer from erectile dysfunction. It has become an increasingly prevalent problem among the younger generation. In fact, popular Friends star Matthew Perry also once addressed this issue.

ED is evolving into an epidemic that is negatively affecting the younger generation on many levels. The most noticeable symptom of ED is the inability to get or keep an erection when engaging in s*xual activity. For men, this can be a major source of frustration and shame and can also contribute to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, and depression.

Matthew Perry in his new memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’, opened up about his struggle with substance abuse. He went on to reveal that he started drinking at the age of 14, and he considered himself seriously impotent for his early adult years. “S*x sounded awfully fun, but it was not in my arsenal.”

According to University of Wisconsin data, there is a rough association between a man’s decade in life and the percentage of men who have mild or moderate ED. In other words, mild ED affects roughly 50% of men in their 50s and 60% of men in their 60s. However, a 2013 research study published in the Journal of S*xual Medicine claims that ED may be more common in young guys than previously believed.

According to research, 26 percent of adult males under 40 has been found suffering from ED. Just 40% of older males with ED had severe ED, compared to almost 50% of those in this group. Researchers found that younger men with ED smoked or used illegal drugs more frequently than older men with ED.

There are several health problems like Heart problems, Diabetes, Obesity, and Hormonal disorders that cause erectile dysfunction. However, one of the most common problems of erectile dysfunction among young men is due to excessive consumption of p*rn.

P*rn is designed to capture attention and keep the viewer returning for more. The performers often do things that would typically not translate into real life, and unfortunately, viewers can become conditioned to this type of s*xual arousal that does not carry over into real-life s*xual situations.

The good news is that after removing p*rn from their lives, some guys with ED were able to get a regular erection, according to studies. Hence, here are a few ways to reduce your consumption of p*rn. Unlike Matthew Perry, you can stop your dependence on p*rnography by taking some practical measures in addition to medical and psychological assistance. They’ll assist you in regaining a fulfilling s*xual life.

Go cold turkey: Attempt to entirely quit watching p*rn. Decide how long you want to try to go without it. For instance, 90 days might be a reasonable time frame.

Stop masturbating: Also, it’s critical to cease masturbating. This will make it easier to distinguish between your new attitude to s*x and these previous damaging s*xual behaviours.

Find new hobbies: Instead of watching p*rn or masturbating, do something else with that time. The best thing to do is exercise since it will improve your general health and wellness and set you up for better s*x.

Rediscover pleasure: You are permitted to resume masturbation after a time of abstinence. But, there shouldn’t be any p*rn in this. By doing so, you can explore many facets of your s*xual desire and remind yourself of the pleasure that comes from bodily sensations that are independent of p*rnography.

Enjoy s*x with a partner: You could feel ready to try having s*x with a partner once more after you’re confident that you can get and maintain an erection while masturbating. During partnered s*x, pay attention to both your partner and their reactions as well as the bodily feelings you’re experiencing.

So take the advice from Matthew Perry and quit watching p*rn to regain your s*x drive.

