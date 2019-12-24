Looking For A New Year’s Dress? Isha Ambani’s Ombre Off Shoulder Gown Fits The Bill!

Isha Ambani got married last year to Anand Piramal in a grand ceremony. She recently hosted a charity event at her residence in Worli for The Gyaan Project. It was an auction event for the charity and celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and Gauri Khan graced the event by their presence.

Isha Ambani wore a Ralph and Russo metallic ombre off-shoulder gown to the event. We are literally drooling over Isha’s minimalistic yet statement look and if you’re still looking for a New Years dress, this would fit the bill perfectly.

The gown is made in silhouette with ombre colours and intricate pleated detailing. Isha Ambani chose to wear minimum jewellery with the entire look and opted for a diamond necklace with earring and a statement ring. Isha kept smokey eyes with golden hues on it and with heavy mascara eyes. Isha Ambani highlighter was on fleek as her outfit was.

Isha Ambani kept her hair open with middle parting and wavy hair locks and completed the look a glossy nude lipstick.

Her metallic gown is winning the hearts on the internet.

On the work front, Isha Ambani announced in October that from the 2021 edition of the festival, the Jio MAMI Reliance Foundation Award will be honouring films on social issues.

“I am proud to announce that starting next year, we will be launching the Jio MAMI Reliance Foundation Award for the best films on social issues. The award will recognise cinema that explores social cause and delivers a strong societal message. This will be a year-long engagement for us and I am really looking forward to seeing the impact this can potentially have,” said Isha Ambani.

