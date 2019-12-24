Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde’s Romantic Track ‘Butta Bomma’ Backed With Armaan Mallik’s Soulful Voice Is Mesmerizing!

Post garnering a phenomenal response for the teaser of the song ‘Butta Bomma’ from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer unveiled the full song this evening. The 3 Minute 15-second romantic song is been crooned by Bollywood singing sensation Armaan Malik in his soulful voice.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account to unveil the song along with a tweet that read: “ButtaBomma Song out now … I personally really like this melody. Hope you like it too ….”

ButtaBomma Song out now … I personally really like this melody . Hope you like it too …. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

#ButtaBomma https://t.co/dDDYORIH5s — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 24, 2019

The music for Butta Bomma is composed by Thaman S, and the lyrics for the romantic track are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. Butta Bomma is the fourth song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The first two songs, unplugged version of Samajavargamana, and party track Ramuloo Ramulaa, both achieved the feat of a whopping 100 million views.

The third song OMG Daddy too was well received by music lovers and it garnered good reviews from the audience.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film is been helmed by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. It is for the third time that the director-actor duo of Trivikram and Allu Arjun have teamed up for a project.

The duo had earlier worked together for Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde opposite Allu Arjun in lead. The action drama also has Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Navdeep along with others.

The Allu Arjun starrer will hit big screens on 12th January 2020.

