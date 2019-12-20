Panga Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

Kangna Ranaut starrer Panga has been in the headlines for the longest time. The makers yesterday after announcing the trailer launch released the first look and the posters of the film and they have made it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

In our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to lookout for Panga’s reception amongst the audience.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is a sports drama that stars Kangana in the centre of it. The actress will be seen portraying a Kabaddi player and a mother. The makers as of now have released two posters. The first look had her sporting a simple look where she can be seen wearing a saree. The expressions on her face are innocent and the poster lights up with her smile.

The second poster has her, Jassie Gill and a kid sitting together staring at the wide blue sky and it looks dreamy. While the posters are impressive they are also full of hopes and beauty. The film also stars Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. Under the banner Fox Star Studios, Panga is set to release on January 24, 2020.

In case you liked the posters or not, please give your valuable feedback in the poll below.

