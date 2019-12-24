Bharti Singh & Her Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Are All Set To Host Dance Reality Show ‘India’s Best Dancer’

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are set to host the upcoming dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer”, which will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

“I am very excited to be the co-host ‘India’s Best Dancer’ with my husband. Harsh doesn’t even know the ‘D’ of dancing so it will be a fun experience for him, and me too as I have worked with the judges in the past,” said Bharti.

“I would like to request all the viewers, who have loved us so much in comedy shows, to extend the same love and support to us in our new journey,” she added.

The two have appeared together in shows such as “Nach Baliye”, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Khatra Khatra Khatra”.

“Harsh has full contribution in hosting the show. Having him by my side will be very easy for me as he is a writer, he knows what to speak while engaging with the audience and somewhere he guides me too,” she said about co-hosting with him.

The auditions across cities will begin in January and the show is slated to premiere in February on Sony Entertainment Television.

