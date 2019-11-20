Kriti Kharbanda Does This After Her Bath To Keep Her Skin Flawless

Kriti Kharbanda, who was first seen in Raaz: Reboot opposite Emraan Hashmi, has come a long way in her career. She has managed to steal several hearts and her fans cannot stop gushing about how pretty she looks every time she steps out. The actress has a following of 5.1 million and often treats her fans with her pretty pictures.

Today, we decided to unravel the mystery behind her flawless beauty and guess what we found out her deep hidden beauty secrets. Kriti Kharbanda spilled bean about how she keeps her skin healthy and revealed, “once you wake up, post your shower, ice your face. It really, really helps your skin.”

Talking about her skin routine, “I make sure that every morning, my skin is really well moisturised; I use my sunscreen, I make sure I wash my face at least once during the day. I try not to overdo it, just so if there’s any dust on my face, it doesn’t settle into my pores. And of course, I make sure that I take off my makeup at night before I sleep. It seems like a very big task, but I try and do it as much as possible. I also make sure that I use my night serum and moisturise my lips before I go to bed.”

Kriti also revealed that Hollywood star Julia Roberts is her beauty icon because, “she’s got the most beautiful smile in the world, clichéd as it sounds. But a smile is a curve that sets everything straight, so she has to be it!”

Kriti revealed that she loves to wear mascara. Her go-to look includes “nude eyes and red lips” She further told, “Maybe add a nice high ponytail, taking away all the hair from my face, just an overall fresh sort of look is my go-to.”

On the work front, Kriti is enjoying the success of her two films – Housefull 4 and Pagalanti. She was also a part of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre but had to walk out of the film was certain reasons.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!