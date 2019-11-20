Not Tantrums But THIS Is Why Kriti Kharbanda Opted Out Of Amitabh Bachchan – Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre

Kriti Kharband has been all over the news for her upcoming project Chehre. The cast of the film including Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Kriti had kickstarted the shoot for the film a few months ago but midway, Kriti was removed from the project. This news surfaced online yesterday saying that Kriti’s tantrums were the reason why the makers decided to remove her.

However, that might not have been the case. According to reports in SpotboyE, Kriti walked out of the film because she was not very comfortable with shooting an intimate scene with a co-star. The report revealed that Kriti has to shoot a kissing scene for the film but she found it very unnecessary.

Kriti had shot for just 2 days and expressed great discomfort over the intimate kissing scene. She even talked to the film’s director Rumi Jaffery about it but finding no rescue from doing the scene, the actress decided to leave the film. The scene in question required Kriti to get close with a certain actor, while Emraan watches her from an adjoining room. The makers felt that the scene was important as such scenes have become a norm in Bollywood.

Kriti has, however, chose not to discuss about the topic.

Meanwhile, the producer of the film Anand Pandit had earlier tweeted that the team and Kriti had parted ways mutually. He wrote, “In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official & @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial & professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours!”

In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official & @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial & professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours! — Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (@apmpictures) November 19, 2019

