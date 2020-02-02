Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Begum Style Lehenga Is For All The Nawabi Brides Out There!

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Summer Wedding Collection 2020. Both the actors dazzled the ramp in white and looked ethereal. We literally couldn’t take our eyes off from these two!

Talking about Bebo’s lehenga, she wore a pretty grey and silver lehenga especially created by Manish for his muse. The lehenga was high-waisted and had several layers of sheer silver over it. The lehenga started with a broad belt on the waist and flowed down in a skirt with heavy and intricate embroidery all over it. The lehenga had a long trail attached to it and the scalloped embroidered border that separated the lower shimmery pattern from the above.

The blouse had a plunging deep neckline with cut sleeves and a barren of loose threads hanging. She accessorised the look with a simple Polki neckpiece created by Manish only. Kareena kept her makeup minimalistic with pink and silver glittery eyes, nude lips and loads of highlighter on temples and cheeks. She kept her hair open with soft beach waves and looked every bit of Nawab in it!

Check out the pictures here:

Well, this wasn’t the first time when Kareena turned a muse for Manish. She has often been the showstopper for most of his shows and nailed it like a boss!

