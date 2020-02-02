Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Himanshi Khurana & Asim Riaz For THESE Shocking Reasons

Bigg Boss 13 was unarguably one of the most tedha seasons of the Salman Khan hosted reality show so far. While audiences thing that they have seen every kind of drama possible in this show yet, they are definitely in for a surprise. Spoiler from today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode are showing Salman Khan lashing out at Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana and the reasons are shocking!

While the rumor mill has been churning out news about Asim Riaz already having a GF outside the BB house, looks like there is a lot of truth to those rumors. While Asim claims to have fallen head over heels in love with former contestant Himanshi Khurana, Salman Khan has revealed during today’s episode that Asim has a GF outside and has not even broken up with her yet!

Asim looks shocked and is in for yet another surprise when Salman Khan says that Asim is looking like a fool for chasing a girl (Himanshi) who is not even interested in him!

Why you are interfering in some one personal life @BeingSalmanKhan

How can u bash Asim without knowing the facts?#AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/q04yAdRBrN — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) February 1, 2020

The superstar then lost his cool on Himanshi Khurana, who in yesterday’s episode was heard talking about her interaction with Arhaan Khan outside the BB house. While Himanshi was talking to Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh, she revealed that she had met Rashami’s BF and former BB 13 contestant Ahaan Khan outside the house and he had broken down in front of her.

Himanshi further revealed that Arhaan is mighty upset with Rashami for getting close to Sidharth despite all the fights that happened between the two of them previously. Check out the clip below:





Well today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode certainly looks interesting. Do let us know what do you think about Salman’s revelations in the episode in our comments section below.

