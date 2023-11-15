Jennifer Lopez Shells Out Comfy Vibes By Wearing A Red Silk Co-Ord, This Festive Season Choose Comfort Over Style!
Jennifer Lopez, who has a massive fanbase on social media platforms across the globe, often teases her fans with her fashionista pictures. The singer-actress has a unique sense in fashion and has always put her A-game on when it comes to flaunting her style statements. JLo has never gone underdressed anywhere and has always tried to fulfill her fans’ demand to see her in a glam look.

However, the holiday season, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, is just around the corner, and Jennifer has shared a new picture serving the festive cheer. Even though Ben Affleck, her hubby, has always kept himself a bit casual, JLo has always mesmerized us with her looks! Scroll ahead to find out!

But this time, Jennifer Lopez chose comfort over style this festive season. A few hours back, JLo shared the picture on her Instagram and X handles, where she can be seen posing for the camera while sitting on a chair wearing a red silk co-ord set from ‘Intimissimi’ collection, including a lapel collared top and trousers. It’s a perfect pick for this holiday season to glam up your night look, as it can be worn as a nightwear as well as in front of your guests.

Sharing the picture, Jennifer Lopez wrote a caption with the product link for her fans to get their hands on this outfit. It read, “Starting to feel festive @intimissimi https://inti.ms/46ceEtb,” and she mentioned the photographer, Norman Jean Roy.

Check it out here:

The Mother actress opted for a subtle glam makeover, and with concealed eyes, soft shimmery eyes, defined brows, contoured and blushed checks, thick falsies, and brown nude lip gloss – she completed the look. Jennifer kept her hair in a messy bun and shelled out a carefully careless look in the attire. She ditched any of her jewelry to keep it casual but chic!

Well, Ben Affleck, you’re a lucky man!

A few days back, JLo shelled out her holiday season look in a bright neon cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit and ripped detailing. She added a pair of golden ear danglers to compliment the ensemble. We are in awe of how the mid-50s diva can look this s*xy! Check out the fit below:

What are your thoughts about Jennifer Lopez’s homely, comfortable, festive look? Would you wanna recreate it?

