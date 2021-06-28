Jasmin Bhasin, who stole our heart in shows like Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak, turns a year older today. The actress, who began her career as a model and featured in several advertisements, has connected with her fans by showing who she really is via reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14, as well as her Insta handle and the numerous interactions she has with the media and her fans.

Advertisement

Today, on the actress’ special day, we decided to introduce you to the siren Jasmin is. The actress has impeccable fashion scenes and has set the mercury rising with her hot and happening fashion scenes on many different occasions.

Advertisement

Jasmin Bhasin knows now to carry herself and slay the different looks she wears. So today, as the Bigg Boss 14 contestant turns a year older, we take a look at the 7 times she set the temperature soaring.

Hot Boss Lady

Jasmin Bhasin oozes the right amount of boss lady vibes and a siren’s attitude in this white pantsuit and black lacy camisole. The flawless makeup with those bold red lips along with the electric blue nail paint was all that’s needed to elevate this look notches higher. The pulled-back hair with just a few strands framing her face makes her look even more beautiful.

Setting The Temperature Soaring

What do we say about this look! Jasmin Bhasin effortlessly pulled off this white button shirt (and nothing else) like the professional she is. Opting for a loose hairdo and natural makeup, the only pop of colour in this frame – aside from the potted plant – is her electric blue nails. Guess she loves this shade – even I do now.

Backless In White

Jasmin Bhasin had a thing for looking stunning, hot and gorgeous in white. Shared with the hashtag’ craving tropical vacation,’ this look saw Jasmin slay a white backless two-piece. While the top is held together with two overlapping strings, the ankle-length, chicken material skirt makes her looks like a mermaid. The simple wave and subtle makeup are the best matches for it.

Beauty In Silk

It is challenging to manage silk, but Ms Bhasin, while setting the temperature soaring in it, also showed all how to carry it. Donning a simple, half-inch strap dress in a shiny dress, the free spirit in her eyes and the wild hair take the look from beauty to bomb. Do you agree?

The Perfect Blend Of Attitude & Hotness

The first words coming to mind see Jasmin Bhasin here are – Ooh la la! Only rocking a shiny bronze shirt, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant is definitely responsible for the heat we experience every time we scroll through her Insta feeds. The attitude filed look, heels carelessly lying near her feet and the choker around her neck and bold red lip just screams boss lady.

Now That’s How You Rock The Summer Look

The summer may be over, but you can still take tips from the fashionista on how to make even a simple white dress scream sexy. Showing the actress casually lazing on a couch reading ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,’ this pic just oozes with hotness, sexiness and everything that will make you wanna fan yourself. The half-up half-down hairdo and shoes on the couch convey her message of not giving a f*ck perfectly.

Sexy Siren In Blue

We kept the best for last. This picture of Jasmin Bhasin posing in a blue satin strap dress is just too(oooo) hot to handle. The extremely low- almost close to a wardrobe malfunction – neckline is too difficult to pull off cos a mishap is less than an inch away. But kudos to her for not only setting the temperature soaring in it but also looking graceful as ever.

Happy Birthday, Jasmin Bhasin. Keep rocking on-screen and setting Instagram on fire with you bold, beautiful and too hot to handle fashion.

Must Read: The Family Man Fame Shahab Ali Reveals Vacating His Flat In Mumbai Before The Show Gave Him Hope

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube