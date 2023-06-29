Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented Gen Z actresses in Bollywood, and besides her brilliant acting skills, we also love her goofy and brutally honest side. Be it her red carpet appearances, city sightings or airport looks, the actress never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her impeccable style. Now designer Manish Malhotra has taken to his Instagram account and shared Janhvi’s pictures donning a cleav*ge exposing gold ensemble and looking at her; we can’t stop crooning ‘Bejeweled’ in our heads. Scroll below to take a look!

Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 21 million followers on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of her sultry pictures and videos on the platform. Fans often laud her natural beauty; we love her radiant smile and down-to-earth nature.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account and shared pictures of Janhvi Kapoor donning a s*xy plunging neckline gown with a caption that read, “Stunning @janhvikapoor ♥️ Glorious in an Antique Gold ensemble with Our Maharaja Lion Mask for the @theanimalball in london ..”

In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor is all glammed-up and is wearing a cut-out backless gold gown where she puts up a busty display and paired it with a Lion Mask. The actress dons her signature nude makeup look with brown smokey eyes, tinted cheeks and heavy mascara!

Kapoor kept her hair open with a side parting and soft waves at length and flashed her pretty smile for the camera. Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Isn’t she a diva? Uff. What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor, all dolled up in a gold gown? Tell us in the space below.

