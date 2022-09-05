Harry Styles and his girlfriend, director Olivia Wilde both reached Venice yesterday (September 4) as they are all set to promote their next, Don’t Worry Darling, in the Italian city. The couple – though arrived separately looked stunning clad in chic outfits and we are loving it.

While Olivia went the boss-lady way in a cream blazer, white top and cream pants look, complete with black cowboy boots, black sunglasses and a shark tooth necklace, Harry was the perfect GUCCI boy – not only by dressing in the luxury brand but by also accessorizing with it. Check out his GUCCI look below.

Harry Styles arrived in Venice, Italy yesterday (September 4) dressed in a Gucci plum blazer over dark green and pink-patterned buttoned-up cardigan. He paired these statement-making pieces with light blue wash (partially ripped) flared jeans and white sneakers as well as a pair of Gucci sunglasses and a black mask. While this look itself was eye-catching, his bags couldn’t be missed.

Given that he just arrived in the city, Harry Styles was snapped carrying along his baggage – a leopard-print Gucci briefcase and two matching bags (one of crossover and the other a handbag). The most beautiful part of it was the stunning pink-purple flower he had on the handbag. Take a look at these pictures of the Don’t Worry Darling actor arriving in Venice here:

While we are going gaga over GUCCI boy Harry, take a look at how chic Olivia Wilde looked arriving in Venice here:

There’s no doubt Harry and Olivia’s style game was on point. As per reports, the two are expected to appear at events promoting Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival today, September 5. If they attend it together, this event will mark their official red carpet debut as a couple – the duo went public with their relationship in January 2021 at Harry’s friend, Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding.

From 1-10, how much do you love Harry Styles’ look? A 10 or 1000!

