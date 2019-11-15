Follow Kiara Advani’s Diet To Achieve A Hot Body Like Hers

Kiara Advani is one of the fittest actresses in B-Town. From her first appearance in Fugly to her latest offering Kabir Singh, the actress has stolen many hearts and has become an inspiration for many. She has a quirky fashion sense and the actress makes sure that she makes heads turn whenever she enters a room. Kiara has managed to maintain a hot bod and we are finally are unraveling her secrets.

Kiara spilled the beans on her diet and revealed that she begins her day with a glass of warm water and lemon. She says that it helps in increasing the metabolic rate and energy to work throughout the day. Kiara said drinking hot water also helps in losing weight quickly. For breakfast, she has a bowl of oats with lots of fruits. Her pre-workout meal consists of some apple slices and peanut butter.

For her lunch, Kiara prefers a simple diet of dal, roti and sabzi. She advises to have an early lunch and revealed that she gets done with lunch by around 12.30. Fish, green vegetables are a part of her last meal and she prefers eating dinner early. In between her meals, Kiara snacks on nuts and figs.

Revealing her fitness secrets, Kiara said, “My fitness routine comprises of a mixture of interval and functional training, kickboxing and dancing. I believe some form of physical activity must be part of your daily routine not only to look good but also to feel healthy and fit.” Her basic workout includes cardio, functional training, squats. This goes on for around an hour. When not at the gym, Kiara gets into dancing or boxing.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and is also a part of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newzz.

