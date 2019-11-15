KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Dig At His & Jaya Bachchan’s Height Difference

Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC 11 is one of the most loved shows on television. Not just the interesting questions and interesting contestants but Amitabh Bachchan’s personal anecdotes also make this show quite a watch. What made it to the news today was another episode narrated by Amitabh Bachchan about his wife Jaya Bachchan.

It all happened when Amitabh was talking to a contestant and he discussed the height difference between spouses. He said that he is not supposed to talk about it much taking into consideration his own height difference with wife and Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan.

While introducing a rollover contestant Chandan Kumar, Amitabh revealed that Chandan is soon to get hitched and selected his bride only after knowing that their height matched. The star then immediately added that he shouldn’t give much advice on height (referring to Jaya and his height difference) or he may have to face the ‘belan’ in his home.

Apart from this hilarious anecdote, founder of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Prof. Achyuta Samanta will be seen on the hot seat today. He will be on the show as a part of ‘Karamveer Special’ of KBC’s 11th season. The BJD MP from Kandhamal in Odisha will not only share the screen space with host Amitabh Bachchan but also with Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who is his co-participant in the show.

Samanta will speak about his early days of contest, his commitment to philanthropy, journey as an educationist and tryst with statesmanship, reveals the sources close to the professor. He will also be seen bringing Odisha’s popular dessert ‘Chenna Poda’ and Saura painting made by KISS students for the megastar, the sources said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!