Disha Patani turns heads whenever she decides to step out of the house. She has once again taken our breaths away with her shimmery gown at a fashion event in Mumbai. It seems she is enjoying the shimmery fabric a lot these days. A few days ago, she posted pictures of her in an off-shoulder attire from an award show, which was also an embellished dress, and now this gown from the fashion event. Keep scrolling for a detailed look at her gorgeous dress.

The actress also posted a carousel of pictures in a checkered blazer and matching pants a few days back. She exuded boss lady energy in that look, along with the tied-up hairstyle and minimalistic makeup. It is something that can be easily recreated and can be sported in an office. Her style ranges from a petite feminine to a bold, powerful persona. In every shade and form, Disha looks stunning and is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.

Her latest look is from the Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai. Disha Patani dropped jaws in her body-hugging shimmery gown. She wore a white gold sleeveless gown with a plunging square neckline. The dress featured a slit at the back. Numerous Swarovski crystals and diamond embellishments bordered the neckline and arm holes. Little bows were featured all over the floor-length gown, giving it a glamorous look.

The Kanguva actress opted for minimalist accessories to style her embellished outfit. She sported diamond drop earrings and a stack of white gold bracelets only to accessorize her outfit. She wore a pair of sleek heels for footwear that matched her outfit.

Disha Patani finished her OOTD with a clean-girl makeup look and a sheer foundation base, giving her a glass skin finish. She added some shimmer on the eyelids along with loads of mascara for a fresh look. Her eyebrows were well groomed, and she put on a nude blush on her cheeks along with a subtle amount of highlighter. She added the highlighter on the high points of her face and finished the makeup with nude lip oil. Lastly, her hair was down casually, flaunting her natural curls and cascading her face aesthetically.

Besides the clothes and the makeup, Disha Patani is also a master at posing as she clicks her pictures in the most Pinterest way. Her fans are going gaga over the photos. She is undoubtedly looking like a goddess wrapped in white molten gold.

