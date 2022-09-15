Diljit Dosanjh is one of the coolest Punjabi singers who gave songs like Vibe Teri Meri Mildi Yaar, Do You Know, Main Tainu Kittta Pyaar Karda, and many more. He is not only an amazing singer but also a talented actor in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Advertisement

After making successful strides in the Punjabi industry, he made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film, Udta Punjab and went on to act in films like Phillauri, Soorma, and Good Newwz. Having entertained people for nearly 22 years, the star has amassed massive wealth. Much like other stars, he loves luxury cars and has an impressive collection in his garage. Let’s have a look:

Mercedes G63 AMG

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes Benz G 63 (@g63__g63.amg)

Advertisement

This is one of the most expensive cars parked in Diljit Dosanjh’s garage. Priced around Rs 2.44 crore in India, the luxury car is powered by a 3982 cc V8 Biturbo Petrol Engine and generated 576 Bhp and 850 Nm of torque. With a fuel efficiency of 8.13 Kmpl, it can speed can go up to 220 Kmph and can reach 0-100 Kmph in 5.4 seconds.

Porsche Panamera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PorschePanamera (@porsche._.panamera)

The Punjabi singer and actor bought the luxury car back in 2013. Porsche Panamera is powered by a 4.8-liter V8 engine and generates 394 Bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The car has a top speed of 285 Kmph and can reach 0-100 Kmph in 5.7 seconds. The star bought the luxury coup at Rs 2 crores that year.

Porsche Cayenne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsche Cayenne (@porsche____cayenne)

By now it is well known that Diljit Dosanjh has an undying love for high-performance sports cars. As per the Filmfare report, Honsla Rakh actor bought the luxury sports car in white colour in 2016. The car is powered by a 4-liter V8 Petrol engine and generates 550 Bhp and 770 Nm of torque. Porsche Cayenne, which costs around Rs. 1.92 crores, offers a top speed goes to 286 Kmph and can reach 0-100 Kmph in 5.7 seconds. It has a fuel efficiency of 8.4 Kmpl.

BMW 5 Series: 520d Luxury Line

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arddii10

Much like other Bollywood A-listers Diljit Dosanjh too owns a glossy BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line. The German car comes around Rs. 65 lakh and has a 1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline B47 Turbocharged I4 diesel engine. It can generate 188 Bhp and 400 Nm of torque offering a fuel efficiency of 20.37 Kmpl. Its top speed goes to 243 Kmph and can reach 0-100 Kmph in 7.2 seconds.

Mitsubishi Pajero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (@black.pajero)

This seems to be one of the least expensive cars in Diljit’s garage as Mitsubishi Pajero comes at a price of around Rs. 28 lakhs in India. The luxury SUV is powered by a 2.4-liter MIVEC diesel engine which generates 181 Bhp and 340 Nm of torque. Having a fuel efficiency of 13.8 Kmpl, the SUV can go up to 190 Kmph. It can reach 0-100 Kmph in 11 seconds. Its top speed goes

Must Read: What Is Salman Khan’s Net Worth? From Owning 100 Crore Worth Galaxy Apartment To 235 Crore’s ‘Being Human’ Valuation, ‘Dabangg’ Khan Lives Life King Sized!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram