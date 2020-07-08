Diane Keaton’s AMAZING Hat Collection Will Make You Jealous

Actress Diane Keaton is famous for her style quotient. But just like everyone else, she is observing quarantine at her home. And amidst all this, the style icon is taking every step to entertain her fans and followers.

Her closet-clean out is something her followers are always eagerly waiting for. This time, she took us through an unbelievable collection of hats via Instagram.

Yes, of course, Diane Keaton has a whole closet dedicated just to her hats!





The huge collection is curated neatly and is co-ordinated colour-wise. The video on Instagram is more than three minutes long and was shared on Tuesday.

We see her standing before the camera, dressed immaculately in a cotton, trapeze-styled tiered black dress paired with platform boots. The boots seemed to have thick, rounded soles and an oiled black leather upper. They were worn unlaced and the actress wore no socks.

While showing her hair, she said in the video, “Obviously we’re in lockdown, and you know, we’re not going to our hairstylist to get our hair done. So therefore- look! This is pathetic!”

She continued, “What I thought I would do is focus on how the hat can help us in these times of trouble.”

She then proceeded towards a vintage table, which was neatly organized with a vast collection of hats.

As she tried on each hat, she exclaimed, “Here are a few of my hats, as you can see I’m addicted, I have a problem.”

In another video, Keaton had talked about removing a few pair of pants from her collection. She had shown many pairs- one of which was loved by actress Andie MacDowell, who called dibs- and the video then showed Keaton sporting latex gloves and a mask.

“There’s the Salvation Army! There, stop!” She said to her friend.

Finding the doors closed, she put her discarded clothes in a donation bin. What a sweet thing to do!

To be noted, one thing is always the same in her videos, and that is her platform boots. They are by Gianvito Rossi, Dr. Martens, and Dolls Kill.

Well, we are very excited to see what Diane Keaton comes up next with!

