Jennifer Aniston & Lockdown: What EXACTLY Is FRIENDS’ Rachel Green Doing?

Everyone is dealing with this pandemic in their own style and so is Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green from FRIENDS. She has always found comfortable to stay at home and it seems she’s exploring her creative side.

Jennifer Aniston is also prepping for the much awaited FRIENDS reunion episode, which everyone is talking about. It’s been said that the cast could anytime shoot the episode making fans’ wait tougher.

The US weekly quotes a source saying, “Jen has been writing a ton and focusing on writing film scripts while in quarantine. She’s a homebody, so this time has been nice for her and she’s been very creative. She has signed over as much as six months per year of her time to The Morning Show for as long as it runs. Everything’s moved a lot faster and more smoothly than the first season.”

Another source adds, “dabbled in personal writing in the past but now the timing’s right for her to do it her own way.”

It’s also been said that The Morning Show will be having the shades of today’s reality ft. Black Lives Matter. It would be interesting to see how the makers shape this up.

Showrunner Kerry Ehrin made a comment recently, saying, “We’re figuring all of that out. Creative people, we just absorb everything and then we repurpose it so that’s what we’re in the process of doing. It’s been a huge, eye-opening and emotional time that I think is going to be present in so many artists’ work.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!