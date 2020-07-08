Luke Skywalker has always been a great deal for Star Wars fans & so has been Mark Hamill, the behind it all. He has been an important part of the saga since the original trilogy. We saw him surprising fans in the climax of 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made clear how much does he mean to the franchise.

Mark Hamill made up for The Force Awakens’ short screen space with Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s pivotal role. He also had glimpses in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker but that’s about it. But did you know? Makers of Star Wars almost went with a different look for Mark in The Force Awakens.

Artist Christian Alzmann took to his Instagram to reveal the look of Mark Hamill that was almost finalised. He revealed that he wanted to go Col. Walter Kurtz’s route referring to Marlon Brando from Apocalypse Now.

Alzmann writes, “My first image I made for #starwars: #theforceawakens wakens. This was January of 2013. Luke was being described as a Col. Kurtz type hiding from the world in a cave. In the Art of Star Wars The Force Awakens by @philszostaksf.”



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mark Hamill had said he could never imagine returning as Luke Skywalker. He had said, “Oh, I can’t imagine that no. I had a beginning, middle, and end. Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it’s never even occurred to me.”

Mark Hamill also said the similar thing in an interview with Games Radar, “You have to start disconnecting from it emotionally. The main thing [that shocked me in The Force Awakens] was – Han Solo is killed! I’ll never get to work with Harrison again. Luke will never see Han again. That’s what struck me, that was the first break, we lost a member of the band,” Hamill said in a 2018 interview. “And then what happened with Luke [in The Last Jedi], I said ‘Okay, that’s the next link’ when I was still thinking I’ll come back as a Force ghost. And then to lose Carrie in real life, I said ‘That’s it.’ They say you can never go home again, and that for me was the real indication that it’s time to move on.”

