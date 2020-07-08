Madonna’s Semi N*de Pic On Instagram Draws Mix Reception!





Material Girl singer Madonna recently shared a semi n*de selfie on Instagram. While some of her fans were happy to support her steamy picture, she had her share of haters.

In the picture, 61-year-old Madonna is seen donning black underwear and a matching hat. She is leaning on a crutch while her hands and phone cover her bare breasts.

But many people were quick to criticize her boldness in the comment section. Many users believed that Madonna is “too old” to post pictures like this. Someone called her ‘granny’ whereas another commented, “Please cover yourself.”

User dukepan3857 commented, “Such a joke. Granny!!”

Another user even mocked Madonna’s self-esteem by writing, “Is your self-esteem that low that you got to take your clothes off and put it on Instagram. Madonna, you’re rich or famous you have everything but I guess your self-esteem is not there.”

A user named catfishsam8, wrote, “Seriously? Are you that desperate for attention?”

There was another netizen named mmck177, who said that this was not the Madonna she knew. “It’s nothing to do with age, artistry, owning your body or stuff like that. It’s something much more straight forward: there’s beauty, grace, and se*iness in a naturally fit ‘older’ body.”

The comment continued, “That’s the opposite of what Madonna decided to do with her body. Turn it into a plastic field… I really miss you Madonna…but not what you have become. It’s really sad as I loved you for so long.”

But there was a lot of love too. Many fans praised Madonna for being in fit shape even in her 60s.

A user wrote, “Still a hottie.”

Another said, “Still se*ier than most models today.”

A user talked about Madonna’s bravery, “So brave!!!! Love how you just don’t give a [explicit]! You still dare to push buttons! Thank you for that!!”

