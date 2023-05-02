Dia Mirza recently took to Instagram to give us a better look at her elegant attire for a recent award show, as she chose to stay true to her desi roots and opted for an elegant white and gold saree.

Mirza has been seen donning the quintessential Indian garment often in the recent past, embodying its grace and elegance to perfection.

The reel shows Dia Mirza looking her radiant best, to the tune of Asha Bhosle‘s Dil Cheez Kya Hai. Her saree was paired with a striking emerald and pearl necklace, adding regal sophistication to her overall look.

The contrast between the saree’s white and golden hues and the necklace’s vibrant green was truly eye-catching, making Dia Mirza stand out even among the sea of designer gowns and tuxedos. Her stunning red carpet appearance reflected her personal style and served as a reminder of the timeless elegance and grace of the saree.

