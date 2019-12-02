Attention Brides! Here’s How MUCH Deepika Padukone’s Ivory Saree Costs & It’s Pretty Affordable For Your Big Day

The wedding season has kicked in and we are sure you must be looking through a number of catalogues to choose what to wear this wedding season. Worry not as today we are stealing Deepika Padukone’s Anamika Khanna Ivory saree for inspiration. Bonus point, the saree is pretty affordable too. Deepika recently attended the book launch and wore this stunning Anamika Khanna saree. She looked glamourous in the ivory saree and we think this is one outfit that you must have.

The actress, who will be seen in Chhapaak next, totally rocked the ivory, heavy work saree like a boss. The saree had an intricate line of work with a perfect balance between the whites and the gold. Deepika draped the saree in a classic way with a matching sleeveless gold blouse that looked quite elegant on her. The kali work on the sari gave an elegant touch to it and while the saree was enough to do the talking, Deepika also enhanced her look with some top-notch jewellery.

Deepika matched her outfit with royal pieces of jewellery. She wore a pearl and jadau choker that also had green stones attached to it. DP balanced the look with equally beautiful earrings. Deepika tied her hair in a messy, tousled low bun that looked quite rich on the outfit.





Coming to the actress makeup, the actress went for a nude look. She did a matte base, mascara, thick eyebrow look. She added a hint of eyeshadow, highlighter and a brown shade of lipstick. Deepika applied kohl on her lower waterline that accentuated her beautiful brown eyes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Did You like Deepika’s look? Well you can get it for an affordable price. Most of Anamika Khanna’s sarees range from 30,000 rupees to 70,000. This saree worn by Deepika will cost you around 40,000 and we think that it is a great investment.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film is slated for a January 10, 2020 release. She will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘83.

