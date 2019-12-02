BREAKING! After Dream Girl’s Success, Ekta Kapoor To Collaborate With Rajkummar Rao For A Film Based On Male Pregnancy?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl turned out to be a real money-spinner for Ekta Kapoor and director Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film gained some amazing numbers at the box office with incredibly good reviews by critics as well as the audiences. The film also starred Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead in the film.

Now going by the recent report by Pinkvilla, Rajkummar Rao is in talks with Ekta Kapoor for a film based on male pregnancy. Yes, after the success of Dream Girl, the producer Ekta Kapoor is planning for a film based on a different concept. Rajkummar has loved the idea and given his verbal nod to Raaj and Ekta. Although Raaj will not be directing the film.

Raj will be soon signing the official papers and the film go on floors somewhere around mid of next year. Rajkummar and Ekta has already collaborated in the past for Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut. The film received mixed reviews but Raj and Kangana’s acting was appreciated by critics.

On the work front, Raj is currently shooting for The White Tiger opposite Priyanka Chopra, RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Turram Khan opposite Nushrat Bharucha.

