Ranu Mondal Trolled For Her English, Video Goes Viral On The Social Media

Ranu Mondal is the perfect story of rags to riches in today’s world. Ranu has often been trolled for various reasons in the recent past, ever since she rose to stardom after being spotted by singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya at a railway station in Bengal singing in local trains there.

Ranu Mondal’s claim to fame was collaborating with Reshammiya for his movie Happy Hardy Aur Heer, where she crooned the track, Teri Meri. And now, Ranu who was invited to be a part of news anchor Barkha Dutt’s event We The Women simply forgot the lyrics to her own song!

Yes, you read that! With the glaring spotlight on her, the singing sensation quickly agreed to sing a track by Himesh. However, while the audience waited eagerly for her to start singing, she took a long pause before exclaiming, “Oh my god, I forget it.” Surprising, isn’t it?

Check out the video here:

While her reaction invited a lot of laughs and giggles from the audiences at the event, the incident took no time in becoming fodder for meme-makers and has started a meme fest of sorts with comments like,

OMG….. that’s the end of legendary Ranu Mondal’s career. Why do you do this Barkha https://t.co/aApjo94qDy — desi mojito (@desimojito) November 28, 2019

Mujhe lagta the Mera hi yaaddast kamjoor hai but Ranu mondal forgot the lyrics of "aaaaaa aaaaaa aaaaaa" Now I'm feeling much better. — bunny (@priteshmishra99) December 1, 2019

For those living under the rock, Ranu Mondal was discovered by Himesh Reshamiya took notice of Ranu after a video of hers singing veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ went viral. Ranu was recently trolled after her fake makeup pictures went viral.

