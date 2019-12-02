Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht featuring celebrated actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the leads, is one of the tinsel towns most anticipated films so far!

While fans have eagerly been waiting for any sneak-peek into the film Takht or its preparations so far, reports have been doing rounds about the shooting schedule of the film.

Well after as long as 18 months of its announcement, it is being speculated that the makers of Takht will finally be rolling the film from the last week of February in a start to finish shoot schedule of over 170 days.

A certain source close to these developments has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “Karan is working on the final edits of the script, while the team has been zeroing in on dates that are suitable for all actors. While several actors can work on their portions individually, Ranveer, Vicky and Kareena have several shots together, and are hence needed during the same shooting window.”

For those who have joined in late, Takht is being touted as Karan Johar’s dream project and is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne.

While Vicky Kaushal plays Aurangzeb and Ranveer will plays Dara Shikoh, Aurangzeb’s elder brother in Takht. The evergreen Anil Kapoor will essay the role of the celebrated moghul king, Shahjahan.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by the man himself, Takht is slated to have a 2020 Diwali release.

