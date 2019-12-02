Fatima Sana Shaikh Has The Best Trick To Keep Herself Away From Social Media

Fatima Sana Shaikh has time and again been giving us insights into her life via her social media. Whenever the actress is on a shoot, traveling or trying some new activity she gives the fans insights to her day to day life.

Meanwhile, Fatima has been putting up clips showing off her daredevilry but reveals that her heart was in her mouth when she was attempting them. Now, the only thing left to try is skydiving. For the moment she is happily learning new skating tricks from YouTube. “It’s only a hobby and takes me outdoors, otherwise I would spend hours bingeing on online content on my phone. I scatter books all around the house so that I see them, feel guilty and picking one up, start reading,” she grins.

Very recently, the actress became the face of a beauty brand. Fatima who enjoys a huge fan base amongst the interiors of India, as well as the metropolitan cities, has been signed to be the first-ever female brand ambassador for Tata Motors. Gearing up for her upcoming film with Anurag Basu as well as her first horror comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been running round-the-clock schedule.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess. Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu’s next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkummar Rao. She will next star alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in horror-comedy Bhoot Police.

