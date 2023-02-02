The Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson is a deadly combination of sweet and sassy. The way she balances her fashion and styling is very commendable. The actress could be seen sporting both chic gowns and casual wear effortlessly, and today we found an old picture of her wearing a beautiful skirt with a plunging top. The combo is different from what others generally opt for, and this is very hot yet refreshing.

The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media as she allows her fan to get a peek at her personal life every now and then through her posts. Besides her official handle, there are several pages created by her devoted fans who also share pretty images of Dakota.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her fan pages, dakotajohnson_xo is one such fan page which posts unseen and beautiful photographs of Dakota Johnson. The image was posted on the Insta handle two years back, where she was wearing a maroon-coloured leather skirt. It’s a pencil skirt with a high slit. For a top, she balanced the tan skirt with a glitzy, shiny silver top. The top wear featured a deep plunging V-shaped neckline, giving a great view of her s*xy cleav*ge. She sported a tucked-in fashion as she stood there posing for the camera.

Let’s move the focus from her outfit to her makeup which is as flawless as her. Dakota Johnson wore a full-coverage foundation, kohl-rimmed eyes with mascara-laden lashes. She went easy on the highlighter to keep the shine limited to her outfit. Johnson made sure to wear enough blush to make her cheeks rosier. Last, for her lips, she wore a n*de shade lip colour with a bit of a gloss. For hair, she sported her signature bangs along with soft curls all over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Johnson (@dakotajohnson_xo)

Dakota Johnson‘s entire look was enhanced a thousand times with her million-dollar smile that made our day and all the fans she has worldwide. What are your thoughts on this chic throwback look? Tell us in the comments, and for more updates on throwback celebrity fashion, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Doja Cat Turned Every Head In Paris Fashion Week As She Ruled The Runway Wearing Red Paint & Covered Herself With 30,000 Swarovski Crystals!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News