Chris Pratt started out as a television actor. He had spent several years playing the character Andy Dwyer on the comedy series Parks and Recreation. Then, he landed a big leading gig as Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

According to Parade, the first Marvel film paid him roughly $1.5 million, and the movie went on to be a massive international success. Well, his paycheck skyrocketed for his future projects, and he was paid $5 million just to appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

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Growing Movie Salaries

Reportedly, the studio later paid him $7 million for the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, according to The Richest. Today, his Marvel salaries alone total well over $20 million, and the studio reportedly paid him $10 million for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, CNBC reported.

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He earned $12 million for his leading role in Passengers, and these action movies laid a strong financial foundation for his wealth. He proves that long film series bring consistent paychecks to Hollywood actors, and he plans to star in more franchises.

The Super Mario Success

Chris Pratt is currently enjoying a highly successful acting career in Hollywood. He voiced the famous plumber Mario in The Super Mario Bros. The project earned over $1.3 billion worldwide in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

So, the production studio quickly planned a massive animated sequel. They named the new movie project The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The second film then opened worldwide in April 2026.

The animated adventure opened with huge ticket sales, and audiences filled the cinema seats. As per Deadline, the global debut reached $372.5 million across 80 international markets. Fans constantly buy movie merchandise, and the film studio expects huge profit margins from these additional sales.

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Profits From Animation

Forbes reported that the entire production cost $110 million to complete, and Pratt returned to voice the famous video game plumber. But his precise salary for the animated sequel is confidential, and the studio will not release the contracts.

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Many of the major hits are well known to negotiate a box office age for voice actors, so this only solidifies him as one of the highest-grossing actors. The current box-office numbers show that parents still buy expensive tickets for family movies.

Total Wealth & Marriage

So, his net worth is currently estimated at $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A few years ago, he got married to Katherine Schwarzenegger. Now, the couple has a combined wealth of roughly $110 million, and Katherine contributes to the family’s wealth through her work as a published author. They represent a powerful financial force in Hollywood and invest a large portion of their money in luxury real estate.

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Real Estate Investments

Pratt bought a massive home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2018. They listed the mansion for sale at $32 million in July 2023. Thus, real estate investments protect his movie earnings from heavy taxation, and he recently donated $100 thousand to the Feed Thy Neighbor program, reports Fox Business. He built his fortune through smart career choices, and he saves his money carefully.

Future Projects & Income

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Next year, he will star in another big action movie, and he has negotiated a base salary of $20 million for this role, according to The Richest. So his total wealth will continue to grow, and he plans to produce more television shows soon. The famous actor continues to secure profitable business deals and wants to build his own production company.

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