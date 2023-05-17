Actress Urvashi Rautela recently attended the Cannes Film Festival as she put her best fashion foot forward. The actress was seen wearing a pink Tulle gown paired with statement jewellery. Her gown was designed by Sima Couture and the necklace was by Cartier.

Completing her look with a statement necklace featuring two intertwined alligators. The actress complemented the whole look with a high, neat bun and hoops of the same design. The gown featured intricate detailing and a silhouette that perfectly complemented Urvashi’s beauty. The voluminous layers of tulle created a dreamy and ethereal effect.

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself, which attracted all kinds of reactions. She wrote in her caption, “76th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet opening…”

Urvashi Rautela will reportedly be presenting the Parveen Babi biopic at the French Riviera. Urvashi will be part of a photocall launch event, where she will have a platform to represent her character. It will give a glimpse of what lies ahead for the highly-anticipated film’s release.

