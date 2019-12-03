Babita Phogat Chooses Priyanka Chopra’s Sabyasachi Lehenga For Her Own Wedding!

Commonwealth Games’ gold medallists Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat have often made India proud with their stellar wrestling skills that made them win several accolades across the country. Both Geeta and Babita became a household name post the mega success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal and now the country cannot stop gushing over Babita’s wedding to Indian wrestler Vivek Suhag

Babita Phogat tied the knot with Vivek Suhag on December 1 and her picture from the wedding are going viral on the internet. But what has come to our notice is that Babita has taken inspiration from megastar Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress for her outfit.

Babita’s sister Geeta Phogat treated the fans with the wedding pictures and we saw Babita dressed in a very similar tone-on-tone bridal look that we saw Priyanka in during her wedding with Nick Jonas. For those of you who don’t remember, when Chopra espoused Jonas in a multi-event ceremony at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur, she chose a sindoori red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Hindu ceremony wedding.

Sharing the pictures of the bride, elder sister Geeta Phogat shared the photos with the caption, “Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you,” she wrote, as she posed with the couple along with her husband Pawan Kumar Saroha.

Apart from such an auspicious occasion and a dreamy wedding outfit, what came as a more delight that the star wrestler Babita Phogat took an extra phera apart from usual seven wedding pheras around the holy fire. It is being said that she did it to proclaim the message of women empowerment.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!