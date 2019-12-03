Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Visits Golden Temple To Seek Blessings For Her Film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Punjab shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The first look poster of the film was released recently which received great response from netizens. Along with it, many stills of the stars shooting for the film and chilling together have trended on social media.

Now recently Kareena visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek holy blessings. Dressed in salwaar kameez and duppata, Kareena looked extremely beautiful while posing in front of the Darbar Sahib.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan also visited Golden Temple to seek the divine blessings. Wearing a white scarf and donning the look of a Sikh, Khan also listened to ‘shabad kirtan’. His pictures also weny viral on the social media.

Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to be released in India on December 25, 2020.

Broadly inspired by the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Pankaj Tripathi.

