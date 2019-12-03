It was a nostalgic Tuesday for veteran actor Anupam Kher as he shared a 31-year-old throwback picture from the set of Yash Chopra’s “Vijay”, which released in 1988.

The image is no less than a feast for the eyes as we can spot late superstar Rajesh Khanna with Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kher in the same frame.

Rajesh Khanna, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor & Anil Kapoor's Vintage Throwback Picture From Vijay Will Make You Nostalgic
Sharing the photograph, Kher revealed that in the film he had played Hema Malini father, Rajesh Khanna’s father-in-law, and Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s grandfather, although he was just 33 years old then!

“Group pic taken at the shoot of Yash Chopraji’s ‘VIJAY’. I was 33 years old. But I played Hema Malini’s father. Superstar Rajesh Khanna’s father-in-law. Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s grandfather. Originally my role was supposed to be played by the true thespian of Indian cinema #DilipKumarSaab. I felt honoured. #throwback #memories #nostalgia,” Kher wrote on Instagram.

Currently, Kher is in New York shooting for the American drama series “New Amsterdam”. He was recently seen in the film “Hotel Mumbai”.

