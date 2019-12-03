Rajesh Khanna, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor & Anil Kapoor’s Vintage Throwback Picture From Vijay Will Make You Nostalgic

It was a nostalgic Tuesday for veteran actor Anupam Kher as he shared a 31-year-old throwback picture from the set of Yash Chopra’s “Vijay”, which released in 1988.

The image is no less than a feast for the eyes as we can spot late superstar Rajesh Khanna with Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kher in the same frame.

Sharing the photograph, Kher revealed that in the film he had played Hema Malini father, Rajesh Khanna’s father-in-law, and Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s grandfather, although he was just 33 years old then!

“Group pic taken at the shoot of Yash Chopraji’s ‘VIJAY’. I was 33 years old. But I played Hema Malini’s father. Superstar Rajesh Khanna’s father-in-law. Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s grandfather. Originally my role was supposed to be played by the true thespian of Indian cinema #DilipKumarSaab. I felt honoured. #throwback #memories #nostalgia,” Kher wrote on Instagram.

Currently, Kher is in New York shooting for the American drama series “New Amsterdam”. He was recently seen in the film “Hotel Mumbai”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!