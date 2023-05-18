Ankita Lokhande always turns heads with her fashion outings. For summers the social media can’t have enough of the Barbie Core trend and here’s how you can achieve it the Ankita Lokhande way. Get ready to take notes.

Being the perfect summer wedding guest, we can see Ankita looking elegant in this pink sheer tickli embroidered lehenga with a beautiful sequin blouse. She opted for curls with a side part and soft makeup and accessorized with some rings. This look made us go ‘uff’

Pink can be a glamorous color, when you style it like Ankita Lokhande in this second look. You can see her in a hot pink coat leather dress with a complementing belt tied around her svelte waist. She pairs the outfit with striking silver boots and keeping the spotlight on the dress, she has tied her hair into a sleek bun. The glossy pink pouts amp up the glamour quotient of this outfit.

Take A Look:

Giving Emily in Paris vibes is this wine colour super short dress with bell sleeves. Ankita Lokhande completes this look with a french knot, her playful bangs loosely caressing her face, large chunky gold earrings and white sneakers.

Ankita looks event ready in a baby pink suit with super flared bottom pants paired with a sequenced crop top flaunting her mid riff. She has paired the outfit with rose gold danglers, gone all out with the blush and pulled her hair back into a ponytail giving out a fun boss lady vibe.

Ankita is definitely setting the mercurial level high with her great sense of style and fashion. We would love to know whether you too would love to jump on to the Barbie Core trend wagon as well? And if Yes, then which of these four styles would you personally try.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

